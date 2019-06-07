Former Japan men's national team captain Makoto Hasebe visits children at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on Thursday. | KYODO

Soccer

Ex-Japan captain Makoto Hasebe visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Kyodo

DHAKA - Soccer player Makoto Hasebe, who serves as Japan’s national UNICEF goodwill ambassador, visited a Muslim Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Thursday to call greater attention to the refugees’ plight.

At a press briefing in Dhaka following his visit, the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder lamented that children at the camp on the border with Myanmar, from which a U.N. refugee agency says more than 720,000 Rohingya have fled since August 2017, are “deprived of” proper education and medical facilities.

Earlier in the day, the former Japan captain played soccer with Rohingya children on a muddy field at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, one of the largest of its kind where roughly 600,000 refugees live.

Hasebe, who also visited a Syrian refugee camp in Greece in November as the goodwill ambassador of the Japan Committee for the U.N. Children’s Fund, told reporters that he was surprised by the scale of the refugee concentration in Cox’s Bazar.

Hasebe said he wants to urge the world community to tackle the refugee problem and solve it as soon as possible.

The Rohingya are a stateless Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar. Many have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape a military crackdown in the Southeast Asian country.

Many fear for their safety if they were to return as part of a stalled repatriation process agreed to between Myanmar and Bangladesh late last year.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

The Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk (left) vies for the ball with England's Harry Kane during their Nations League semifinal in Guimaraes, Portugal, on Thursday night.
Netherlands defeats England to reach Nations League final
Another semifinal loss, another missed chance for England to end its title drought. The Netherlands took advantage of two sloppy defensive mistakes by England in extra time to earn a 3-1...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball as Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu defends in a Nations League semifinal on Wednesday in Porto, Portugal.
Ronaldo's hat trick propels Portugal into Nations League final
On a night when Portugal unveiled its newest star, it was the same old Cristiano Ronaldo who came through for the national team again. Teenager Joao Felix, who has been called Ronaldo's ...
Lennart Johansson speaks during the 30th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Budapest on March 22, 2006. Johansson died on Tuesday at age 89.
Champions League architect Lennart Johansson dies at 89
Lennart Johansson, who oversaw the introduction of the Champions League during a 17-year reign as president of European soccer's governing body, has died. He was 89. The Swedish soccer associati...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Japan men's national team captain Makoto Hasebe visits children at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on Thursday. | KYODO Makoto Hasebe plays soccer with Rohingya children on a muddy field at the Kutupalong refugee camp on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , ,