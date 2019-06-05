Hawks slugger Alfredo Despaigne celebrates beside pitcher Arata Shiino after his home run in the bottom of the sixth at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka on Wednesday night. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Alfredo Despaigne homer helps Hawks put away Dragons

Kyodo

FUKUOKA - The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks made the most of having former ace Tsuyoshi Wada on the mound for the first time since 2017 in a 5-2 interleague win over the Chunichi Dragons on Wednesday.

Wada, who has not pitched since the 2017 Japan Series due to shoulder issues, allowed two runs over five innings and did not figure in the decision after leaving with the game tied 2-2.

Rookie Arata Shiino (1-1) worked a scoreless sixth inning and earned the win after Alfredo Despaigne put SoftBank in front for good with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning off Dragons starter Yudai Ono (3-4).

“I’d been watching him from the bullpen and saw how well he pitched,” Shiino said. “Taking over from Wada gave me strength.”

Shota Takeda and Livan Moinelo added two more perfect innings, with Moinelo striking out the heart of the Dragons order in the eighth.

After Despaigne and Moinelo had their say, Yurisbel Gracial made it a hat-trick for the Hawks’ Cuban contingent with his 11th homer, a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth.

Closer Yuito Mori worked around two hits to record his 15th save.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Washington's Stephen Strasburg delivers a pitch during the first inning against the White Sox at Nationals Park on Tuesday.
Stephen Strasburg earns 100th win as Nats rally past White Sox
Stephen Strasburg didn't turn in a vintage performance. He still did enough — with plenty of help from the Washington Nationals' offense — to reach a career milestone. Strasb...
BayStars catcher Hikaru Ito salutes the fans on Tuesday at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Ito went 3-for-3 in Yokohama's 3-1 victory over the Orix Buffaloes on the first day of interleague play.
BayStars' Hikaru Ito sets tone for offense in triumph over Buffaloes
Hikaru Ito went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Yokohama BayStars to a 3-1 win over the Orix Buffaloes at the start of interleague play on Tuesday. The BayStars catcher finished with...
Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman led his team to the College World Series title last year.
Orioles select Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with No. 1 pick
The Baltimore Orioles have selected Oregon State switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft. The announcement Monday night at MLB Netwo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hawks slugger Alfredo Despaigne celebrates beside pitcher Arata Shiino after his home run in the bottom of the sixth at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka on Wednesday night. | KYODO

, , ,