BayStars hand Swallows 15th consecutive loss

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - Shota Imanaga struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings and Neftali Soto hit his 15th home run and the Yokohama BayStars held off the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 3-2 in the Central League on Friday.

The loss was the Swallows’ 15th straight, one shy of the CL record 16 in a row the team, then known as the Yakult Atoms, lost in 1970. The NPB record is 18, set by the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines in 1998.

Imanaga (6-2) gave up three hits and three walks. He left the game after throwing 122 pitches. His teammates made it 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh on a Tatsuhiro Shibata RBI triple and a Hikaru Ito RBI double.

Soto put the BayStars in front when Swallows starter David Buchanan (1-2) hung a 2-2 changeup that the right-handed-hitting slugger swatted out to right.

“I’m glad I could give us the lead, especially since our pitchers did so well today,” said Soto, who led the CL in home runs last year, his first in Japan.

Yokohama relievers Edwin Escobar and Spencer Patton each allowed a run in the eighth, before Yasuaki Yamasaki threw a 1-2-3 ninth to record his eighth save.

Carp 2, Tigers 1 (11)

Dragons 7, Giants 3

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 3, Hawks 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Kodai Senga (5-1) surrendered two eighth-inning runs to suffer his first loss of the season as Tohoku Rakuten defeated Fukuoka SoftBank.

Fighters 4, Buffaloes 0

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Hokkaido Nippon Ham lefty Takayuki Kato (2-4) held Orix hitless through seven innings in the Fighters’ shutout victory.

The Buffaloes wasted a solid performance from starter Taisuke Yamaoka (4-2).

Lions 3, Marines 2

Carter Stewart
Teenage pitcher Carter Stewart excited to begin pro career in Japan
Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks signee Carter Stewart said Thursday he has a "fantastic opportunity" starting his professional baseball career in Japan. The first marquee American amateur to turn...
Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning on Thursday night.
Angels pound Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in rout
Even without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, nullifying a highly anticipated matchup for Japanese baseball fans, the Los Angeles Angels had no problem solving Yusei Kikuchi this time around.
Carp hurler Sho Yamaguchi pitches against the Swallows on Thursday night at Jingu Stadium. Hiroshima hammered Tokyo Yakult, winning 13-0.
Carp rookie Sho Yamaguchi shines in first start as Swallows drop 14th straight
Rookie Sho Yamaguchi allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings in his starting debut on Thursday in the Hiroshima Carp's 13-0 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. The Swallows were handed ...

The BayStars' Neftali Soto slugs a solo homer in the first inning on Friday against the Swallows at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama defeated Tokyo Yakult 3-2. | KYODO

