Rockies rap out 16 hits in rout of Pirates

Another feat of strength from Josh Bell didn’t do the Pittsburgh Pirates much good Wednesday night.

For the second time in two weeks, the switch-hitting slugger homered into the Allegheny River on the fly. Before then, only three balls had splashed into the river without bouncing since PNC Park opened in 2001.

The 138-meter blast sent a buzz through the crowd, but netted just one run in the second inning of a 9-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. It was reminiscent of May 8, when Bell hit a ball 144 meters into the water in a loss to Texas.

Bell hit his 15th homer in 46 games after finishing with 12 last season, but Daniel Murphy and Tony Wolters outdid him with three-run shots in the first three innings for Colorado.

“Contributions from everybody,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Sixteen hits, nine runs. On the attack all night.”

Murphy’s homer put Colorado ahead 3-0 in the first inning before Bell’s titanic drive and a double from Kevin Newman cut it to 3-2 in the second. That ended the only sustained pressure against Jon Gray (4-4), who went seven innings for the second time in 10 starts this year. He gave up three runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (13)

In Toronto, Rafael Devers homered in his third straight game, Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking homer in the 13th inning and Boston beat the Blue Jays.

Devers led off the eighth with a blast to left, becoming the sixth player in Red Sox history age 22 or younger to homer in three straight games. The others are Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Carl Yastrzemski, Rico Petrocell and Jim Tabor.

White Sox 9, Astros 4

In Houston, Eloy Jimenez homered twice and Chicago turned the first triple play in the majors this season in a win over the Astros.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2

In San Diego, left-hander Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings for his first win in seven starts and Greg Garcia had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run as the Padres beat the hosts to complete a three-game sweep.

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one scoreless inning and struck out one.

In Other Games

Yankees 7, Orioles 5

Marlins 6, Tigers 3

Royals 8, Cardinals 2 (1st)

Cardinals 10, Royals 3 (2nd)

Athletics 7, Indians 2

Rays 8, Dodgers 1

Cubs 8, Phillies 4

Brewers 11, Reds 9

Braves 9, Giants 2

Rangers 2, Mariners 1

Mets 6, Nationals 1

Twins at Angels — ppd.