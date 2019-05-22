Daichi Osera, Tsubasa Aizawa carry red-hot Carp to ninth straight win

Daichi Osera threw a complete game and contributed with his bat as he pitched the Hiroshima Carp to their ninth straight win, a 3-1 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Wednesday.

The Carp, who have won the last three Central League pennants but struggled early in the season, took a 1-0 lead in the second on an error after singles by catcher Tsubasa Aizawa and Osera.

The Carp pitcher struck out eight and allowed just three hits while walking none in a 91-pitch gem as he improved to 4-2 on the season.

Aizawa made it a 3-0 game in the fifth when he hit his fourth home run of the year, a two-run shot off Dragons starter Enny Romero (3-3).

The lefty allowed three runs, two earned, on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Dayan Viciedo singled with two outs in the seventh and scored Chunichi’s only run on a Shuhei Takahashi double.

BayStars 5, Giants 1

At Tokyo Dome, Neftali Soto hit the first of Yokohama’s three home runs, a two-run, first-inning shot, Katsuki Azuma (2-1) allowed a run over 5⅓ innings and the BayStars’ bullpen retired nine straight batters to help Yokohama beat Yomiuri.

Tigers 3, Swallows 2

At Nishinomiya’s Koshien Stadium, Yoshio Itoi’s two-out RBI single off David Huff (1-1) broke a seventh-inning tie and Hanshin scored another run later in the inning on a single and an error.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 5, Fighters 3

At Sapporo Dome, Jabari Blash hit his 13th home run, doubled and drove in two runs, and Eigoro Mogi broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning with his fifth homer of the season as Tohoku Rakuten scored five runs in six innings off Kohei Arihara (5-2).

Buffaloes 5, Marines 4

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Shunta Goto’s two-out bases-loaded single tied it in the ninth inning and Yuya Oda singled in the game-winner two batters later against Lotte reliever Naoya Masuda (2-2), who blew the save.

Lions 7, Hawks 3

At Naha’s Okinawa Cellular Stadium, Kona Takahashi (4-4) allowed two runs over seven innings, striking out eight in the process, as Seibu beat SoftBank to sweep their two-game series in Okinawa.