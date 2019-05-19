Shinji Kagawa scores for Besiktas in loss to Trabzonspor

Shinji Kagawa scored his fourth Turkish first-division goal for Besiktas on Saturday, but it was not enough to avoid a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor.

The Japan midfielder equalized for Besiktas in the 74th minute at Senol Gunes Stadium after coming on as a halftime substitute. Czech international Filip Novak had given hosts Trabzonspor the lead early in the second half.

Besiktas was only momentarily on level terms, with Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici striking the winner in the 77th minute.

With the loss, third-place Besiktas relinquished hope of capturing the Super Lig title with one round remaining. The result also reduced its lead over fourth-place Trabzonspor to two points.

League leader Galatasaray, including Japan left-back Yuto Nagatomo, will face second-place Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday in a clash that could determine the title race.

The two sides are tied on 66 points, but Galatasaray hold an eight-goal advantage in goal difference.

Former Cerezo Osaka and Manchester United player Kagawa joined Besiktas on a mid-season loan deal from Borussia Dortmund. The Turkish club has an option to make the move permanent after the season.

In the French first division, right back Hiroki Sakai scored one goal and set up another as Marseille beat Toulouse 5-2 on Saturday.

The goal against a Toulouse side featuring center back Gen Shoji was Sakai’s first since transferring to Marseille from German club Hannover in 2016.