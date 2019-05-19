Shinji Kagawa (center) is congratulated by his Besiktas teammates after scoring against Trabzonspor on Saturday in Trabzon, Turkey. | KYODO

Soccer

Shinji Kagawa scores for Besiktas in loss to Trabzonspor

Kyodo

TRABZON, TURKEY - Shinji Kagawa scored his fourth Turkish first-division goal for Besiktas on Saturday, but it was not enough to avoid a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor.

The Japan midfielder equalized for Besiktas in the 74th minute at Senol Gunes Stadium after coming on as a halftime substitute. Czech international Filip Novak had given hosts Trabzonspor the lead early in the second half.

Besiktas was only momentarily on level terms, with Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici striking the winner in the 77th minute.

With the loss, third-place Besiktas relinquished hope of capturing the Super Lig title with one round remaining. The result also reduced its lead over fourth-place Trabzonspor to two points.

League leader Galatasaray, including Japan left-back Yuto Nagatomo, will face second-place Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday in a clash that could determine the title race.

The two sides are tied on 66 points, but Galatasaray hold an eight-goal advantage in goal difference.

Former Cerezo Osaka and Manchester United player Kagawa joined Besiktas on a mid-season loan deal from Borussia Dortmund. The Turkish club has an option to make the move permanent after the season.

In the French first division, right back Hiroki Sakai scored one goal and set up another as Marseille beat Toulouse 5-2 on Saturday.

The goal against a Toulouse side featuring center back Gen Shoji was Sakai’s first since transferring to Marseille from German club Hannover in 2016.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy following Manchester City's 6-0 victory over Watford in the F.A. Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.
Manchester City routs Watford to complete historic treble
Manchester City swept aside Watford to complete the first clean sweep of English men's soccer trophies. The fourth piece of silverware of the season was sealed by four different scorers ...
FC Tokyo's Takefusa Kubo scores against Consadole Sapporo in the second half on Saturday at Ajinomoto Stadium.
FC Tokyo continues superb start to season
A crucial lesson in FC Tokyo’s 12-game unbeaten run to start the 2019 J. League first-division campaign has been that goals don’t need to come from top striker Diego Oliveira, so long as they come ...
Kawasaki Frontale's Leandro Damiao celebrates his second-half goal against Nagoya Grampus on Friday night at Todoroki Stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Frontale salvage home draw against Grampus
Two of the league's strongest attacking clubs, a packed Todoroki Stadium and one of Japan's most popular all-girl rock acts bringing down the house. Business as usual for "Friday Night J...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinji Kagawa (center) is congratulated by his Besiktas teammates after scoring against Trabzonspor on Saturday in Trabzon, Turkey. | KYODO

,