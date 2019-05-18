More Sports / Gymnastics

Asuka Teramoto wins NHK Cup women's title for third time

Kyodo

Asuka Teramoto won her third title at the NHK Cup women’s competition on Saturday and claimed a berth for this year’s Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Teramoto, who won April’s national championships, claimed a total of 166.163 points for her first victory at this tournament in three years.

Gymnasts start with their points earned at the nationals and supplement those with points claimed at this competition in Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

Teramoto earned a ticket to October’s world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, along with Hitomi Hatakeda, Aiko Sugihara and Nagi Kajita for meeting all of the qualification criteria set by the Japan Gymnastics Association.

Hatakeda finished 2.067 points behind Teramoto for runner-up, while Sugihara and Kajita were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Fourteen-year-old Chiaki Hatakeda was third but is too young to qualify for the worlds, where Japan aims to win a berth for the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mai Murakami, the women’s all-around silver medalist at last year’s worlds, pulled out of the NHK Cup due to back pain and missed her chance for a spot in Germany.

The final member of the national team will be named after June’s Apparatus National Championships.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Russia's Natalia Perminova during their women's singles match at the Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning, China, on Monday.
Nozomi Okuhara rescues Japan from early exit at mixed-team world championships
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday. The top seeds a...
Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) scores a goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during Game 5 of the Western Conference in San Jose, California, on Sunday.
Blues move to brink of Cup final with win over Sharks
Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Sta...
Brooks Koepka celebrates after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the PGA Championship on Sunday in Farmingdale, New York.
Brooks Koepka avoids stunning collapse to win second straight PGA Championship
His place in PGA Championship history finally secure, Brooks Koepka draped both arms around the top of the Wanamaker Trophy and let out a deep sigh. The stress was more than he wanted. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Asuka Teramoto performs her floor exercise at the NHK Cup on Saturday at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Teramoto won the women's competition. | KYODO

, , , ,