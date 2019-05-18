Asuka Teramoto wins NHK Cup women's title for third time

Asuka Teramoto won her third title at the NHK Cup women’s competition on Saturday and claimed a berth for this year’s Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Teramoto, who won April’s national championships, claimed a total of 166.163 points for her first victory at this tournament in three years.

Gymnasts start with their points earned at the nationals and supplement those with points claimed at this competition in Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

Teramoto earned a ticket to October’s world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, along with Hitomi Hatakeda, Aiko Sugihara and Nagi Kajita for meeting all of the qualification criteria set by the Japan Gymnastics Association.

Hatakeda finished 2.067 points behind Teramoto for runner-up, while Sugihara and Kajita were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Fourteen-year-old Chiaki Hatakeda was third but is too young to qualify for the worlds, where Japan aims to win a berth for the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mai Murakami, the women’s all-around silver medalist at last year’s worlds, pulled out of the NHK Cup due to back pain and missed her chance for a spot in Germany.

The final member of the national team will be named after June’s Apparatus National Championships.