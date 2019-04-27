Naomi Osaka attends a news conference after she withdrew from her Stuttgart Grand Prix semifinal match against Anett Kontaveit due to an injury on Saturday. | REUTERS

Tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Stuttgart semifinal due to abdominal injury

AFP-JIJI

STUTTGART, GERMANY - World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Stuttgart Grand Prix due to an abdominal injury.

The 21-year-old was scheduled to play a semifinal match against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit on Saturday evening, but announced in the afternoon that she would be unable to play.

“I don’t expect that I will be able to serve,” she said.

“It’s an ab strain, something that I’ve had before. Thankfully, because I’ve had it so many times I am able to tell what it is and I know what to do.”

