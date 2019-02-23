New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, Jupiter, Florida, police said on Friday. | AP

More Sports / Football

Patriots owner Kraft charged with soliciting prostitute

AP

JUPITER, Florida - Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, faces charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor in Florida, police said Friday.

The 77-year-old Kraft denied any wrongdoing. The case comes amid a crackdown on sex trafficking from Palm Beach to Orlando in which police planted cameras in massage parlors.

Kraft was not immediately arrested. Jupiter police said a warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified. They said details about the misdemeanor charges against the owner of the Super Bowl champion team will not be released until next week.

Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as a result of the six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed, and several people have been taken into custody on sex trafficking charges.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn that Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was paying for sex inside a shopping-center massage parlor, the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. “We are as equally stunned as everyone else,” Kerr said.

Most people charged for the first time with soliciting a prostitute in Florida are allowed to enter a diversion program, said attorney David Weinstein, a former prosecutor. Kraft would probably have to perform 100 hours of community service and attend a course on the harmful effects of prostitution and sex trafficking, he said.

The arrest could also get Kraft in trouble with the NFL, which in a statement said only that it is “aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”

Under league policy, players, owners, coaches and other employees can be punished for “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL.

“Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline,” the policy says.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Italy's Sofia Goggia competes in a World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday. AP
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia wins first downhill of post-Vonn era
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the first World Cup downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era on Saturday. Goggia was rewarded with her first victory this season after taking an aggressive...
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Mexico Championship on Friday.
Dustin Johson leads Mexico Championship by two shots
Tiger Woods delivered the shot that had the gallery buzzing. Dustin Johnson produced the golf that left everyone chasing him. Johnson made it through another round at the Mexico Champion...
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid suspended for check to head
Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders' Nick Leddy during Edmonton's 4-3 win on Thursday night. The leagu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, Jupiter, Florida, police said on Friday. | AP

, ,