Baseball / MLB

Ichiro singles in first spring training game

AP

PEORIA, Arizona - Ichiro Suzuki still felt the nerves of competition at age 45.

Ihciro started what may be his final spring training with a two-run, two-out single in the third inning Friday of the Seattle Mariners’ opening 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Batting seventh and playing left field, Ichiro fouled out in the second inning against Liam Hendriks and singled in the third off left-hander Ryan Buchter. Ichiro then was replaced by a pinch runner. He did not have any chances in the field.

“Of course you have nerves, but this was one I hadn’t experienced before, the nerves that I had today,” Suzuki said through an interpreter. “I’m just glad the first day’s out of the way.”

The Cactus League opener, delayed a day by Thursday’s rainout, was between the teams that meet in the season’s opening series on March 20-21 in Tokyo.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, seen during a game against the Marlins on Sept. 25, 2018, voiced his opposition against the introduction of a pitch clock during major league games. Scherzer called it a distraction after pitching in a spring training game on Saturday.
Nationals ace Scherzer opposed to pitch clock
If three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has his way, Major League Baseball's pitch clock will die in the South Florida humidity. "I know as players that's something that MLB is ...
Manny Machado is introduced by the San Diego Padres at a news conference on Friday in Peoria, Arizona, after signing a $300 million, 10-year deal with the team.
Padres could bring in more stars after signing Machado
Manny Machado pulled on a dark blue San Diego hat and slipped a crisp No. 13 Padres jersey over his broad shoulders. "It's finally over," Machado said with a grin. Finally, indeed. Machado...
Image Not Available
Junior high-level tournament joins reform trend by introducing pitch limits
The Pony League's national tournament for first-year junior high school students on Friday became the latest in Japan to move toward protecting children's arms with a pitch limit. The hardball c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki runs to first base after hitting a two-run single against Oakland in the third inning at spring training on Friday. AP | AP

, ,