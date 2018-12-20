Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar (rear) speaks with Colorado center Carl Soderberg (left) and left wing Matt Calvert in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Canadiens in Denver. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

High-flying top line carries Avalanche past Canadiens

AP

DENVER - Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie 35 seconds into the third period by batting in a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist to give him an NHL-leading 58 points. He’s followed by teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who has 55 points after a two-assist evening. Landeskog, the third member of their high-flying line, scored his team-best 23rd goal.

Carey Price, who stopped 24 shots, came up short in his bid for his 300th career victory. He’s trying to become the 35th goaltender to reach that milestone.

Brendan Gallagher had a power-play goal for Montreal, breaking the Canadiens’ 0-for-25 dry spell with the man advantage.

Grubauer only got stronger throughout the night in improving to 8-0-3 over his last 11 starts.

Montreal tried to pull Price for an extra skater late in the third, but was called for too many men on the ice. The Canadiens eventually got Price to the bench with a minute remaining. They were then called for a tripping penalty trying to keep MacKinnon from scoring into an empty net.

Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal when he knocked in a shot out of midair as he and Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin crashed into Price. The Canadiens contended it was goaltender interference, but replay confirmed the goal. Landeskog celebrated by tossing down his water bottle in exuberance.

Trailing 1-0 early in the second, Colorado capitalized on a mistake by Price. He tried to play the puck to the side had it intercepted by MacKinnon, who dished it over to Rantanen for the goal.

Gallagher broke Montreal’s eight-game drought on the power play with a tip-in following a blast from Jeff Petry at 5:43 of the first period.

Penguins 2, Capitals 1

In Washington, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored and Pittsburgh ended hot streaks by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

The third meeting this season between these longtime rivals featured tight checking, strong goaltending and more than a few punches. Rust broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period with his sixth goal in five games, and the Penguins held on against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Playing in his second game since returning from a lower body injury, Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray stopped 31 shots.

Lars Eller scored the lone goal for the Capitals. They had won five in a row.

Ovechkin was held without a goal for the first time in seven games and had his career-high run of games with a point end at 14.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Takushoku University boxing captain Yudai Shigeoka is seen during a training session on Dec. 7 in Hachioji. Shigeoka hopes to compete for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the IOC's investigation of the AIBA leaves the sport's immediate future in doubt.
Japanese boxers fearful of dashed dreams at 2020 Games
Yudai Shigeoka has long dreamed of becoming a world boxing champion, but a decision that could see the sport excluded from the 2020 Olympics might deal his hopes a knockout blow. The Int...
Shinya Aoki (left) fights Eduard Folayang on Nov. 11, 2016, during a ONE Championship event.
Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson set to make ONE Championship debut against Yuya Wakamatsu
Mixed martial arts superstar Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will make his ONE Championship debut in Japan against Yuya Wakamatsu, the organization announced on Thursday. The bout was one of t...
U.S. star Missy Franklin won four gold medals at the 2012 London Games.
Olympic star Missy Franklin retires due to chronic shoulder pain
Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin is retiring from swimming at age 23, citing chronic shoulder pain that has affected her for the last 2½ years. She announced her plans Wedne...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar (rear) speaks with Colorado center Carl Soderberg (left) and left wing Matt Calvert in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Canadiens in Denver. | AP

, , , , , ,