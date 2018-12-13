Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz could still play against Rams
PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz is sidelined with a back injury, but two people familiar with the situation tell AP the quarterback hasn’t been ruled out for Philadelphia’s game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t made any definitive determination.

“Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we’re going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he’s good,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight. Just going to rest him today and evaluate him further.”

Pederson said the problem isn’t a result of a hit or anything that happened in the last game, a 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-7.

“Nothing game related,” Pederson said. “He’s dealt with it, and so we’re going to continue to evaluate.”

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can’t play. Foles hasn’t taken a snap since Week 2 but is taking reps with the first team in practice.

Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10 and missed the first two games this season. Foles replaced him and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent). Wentz finished third in the NFL MVP voting last year.

He was injured a few plays before tossing his fourth TD pass of the game in a victory at the Rams last year.

