Japan to send full-strength senior side to Copa America
Samurai Blue head coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts during the team's Oct. 16 friendly against Uruguay in Saitama. Moriyasu has announced his intent to take a full-strength squad to next year's Copa America, where Japan will participate as invited guests. | KYODO

Soccer

Japan to send full-strength senior side to Copa America

Kyodo

Japan will send a full-strength senior squad to next June’s Copa America in Brazil, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.

The JFA initially considered sending an under-23 squad in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Games, but Samurai Blue head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who also manages the Olympic side, pushed to send the strongest possible lineup.

Japan will be making its second appearance at the South American continental tournament as an invited nation, having previously contested the Copa America in 1999. A planned appearance in the tournament’s 2011 edition was cancelled in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami’s effect on the J. League season.

“It’s a valuable opportunity to strengthen the team on foreign soil. I think it’s possible to consider picking a squad with a wide range of ages,” Moriyasu said.

Qatar, hosts of the 2022 World Cup, has also been invited to the 2019 tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 7.

Also on Tuesday, the JFA announced that the Samurai Blue will play Kirin Challenge Cup international friendlies at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama and at Noevir Stadium in Kobe next March.

Additional friendlies will be staged at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture and Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi in June. The opponents have yet to be finalized.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling arrives at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Chelsea suspends four people amid investigation over Raheem Sterling racism claims
Amid an outcry over the treatment of Raheem Sterling by England's media and soccer fans, Chelsea suspended four people from attending its matches as police investigated whether the Manchester Ci...
Everton's Lucas Digne scores on a free kick in second-half injury time against Watford at Goodison Park on Monday night.
Lucas Digne's last-gasp free kick gets Everton draw
Lucas Digne curled home a free kick in the sixth minute of injury time to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with Watford after a wild second half featuring three goals and a saved penalty kick in the Prem...
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) controls the ball in front of Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic during their match on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling says media coverage helps 'fuel racism'
British newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" with their portrayal of black soccer players, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling said Sunday as police investigate whether he was racially abu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Samurai Blue head coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts during the team's Oct. 16 friendly against Uruguay in Saitama. Moriyasu has announced his intent to take a full-strength squad to next year's Copa America, where Japan will participate as invited guests. | KYODO

, ,