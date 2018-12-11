Lucas Digne’s last-gasp free kick gets Everton draw

Lucas Digne curled home a free kick in the sixth minute of injury time to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with Watford after a wild second half featuring three goals and a saved penalty kick in the Premier League on Monday.

It was a first goal in English soccer for the France left-back following his offseason move from Barcelona — and it was a set-piece strike former teammate Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster had kept out a penalty kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson with the score at 2-1, but barely moved when Digne whipped his free kick into the top corner from the edge of the area in the final minute of stoppage time.

“It feels like a defeat,” Watford striker Troy Deeney said, “but you have to give credit where it’s due. The free kick went in top corner.”

For Everton manager Marco Silva, it would have been a sweet ending to a match that saw Watford fans hold up inflatable snakes in the away end — an apparent reference to the fact that the Portuguese coach had his head turned by Everton while coach of Watford.

Results deteriorated under Silva at Watford after Everton showed an interest midway through last season, and he was fired in January after six months in charge. It caused acrimony between the clubs, even more so when he eventually joined Everton in the offseason.

“I didn’t see anything,” Silva said of the snakes in the crowd. “It’s not important to me.”