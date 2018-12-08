Hurricanes cool off Ducks

Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal by crashing into the Anaheim net along with the puck. Two lengthy video reviews later, the rookie finally got to celebrate.

That ramshackle goal was a fairly appropriate symbol for a night of gritty work by the Carolina Hurricanes, who don’t have enough time or healthy players to worry about style points.

Brett Pesce scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Hurricanes ended their three-game skid and the Ducks’ five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday.

Justin Williams also scored in the third period and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves in his first victory since Oct. 26 as the Canes won in Anaheim for just the second time in nine years.

Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter as Carolina salvaged one win from its three-game California trip despite the injury absences of top goal-scorer Micheal Ferland, veteran forward Jordan Staal and starting goalie Curtis McElhinney.

Blues 1, Jets 0

In Winnipeg, Jake Allen made 26 saves in his first shutout of the season, helping St. Louis to the road win.

Stars 3, Sharks 2

In Dallas, Ben Bishop made a season-high 41 saves, Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie scored in the third period and the Stars beat San Jose.

Oilers 7, Wild 2

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, leading the Oilers to a victory over Minnesota.