Jazz whip sloppy Rockets despite ejection of Rudy Gobert

Utah smothered the Houston Rockets for the better part of four quarters en route to a 118-91 victory Thursday night. The Jazz pestered and pressed Houston into coughing up the ball repeatedly, especially after halftime. The Rockets gave up 22 turnovers and allowed Utah to score 33 points off them. Both were season highs for a Houston opponent.

The Jazz played most of the game without their starting center after Rudy Gobert was ejected less than three minutes into the game.

Derrick Favors stepped up in Gobert’s absence. Favors totaled a season-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

Celtics 128, Knicks 100

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 22 points before leaving the game in the final minutes nursing his right shoulder, Al Horford had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the Celtics coasted past New York.

Trail Blazers 108, Suns 86

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 25 points and eight assists before sitting for the final quarter and the Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak.