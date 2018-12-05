Patric Hornqvist hat trick buries Avalanche
Patric Hornqvist (right) and Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin skate through hats tossed on the ice after Hornqvist's third goal of the third period against the Avalanche in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

AP

PITTSBURGH – Patric Hornqvist’s natural hat trick in the third period powered the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche had erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game going into the third when Hornqvist went to work.

His power-play goal 6:11 into the final period gave the Penguins the lead. Hornqvist beat Semyon Varlamov again just 1:21 later to push Pittsburgh’s advantage to two, and the veteran from Sweden completed the hat trick on his next shift when he fired a wrist shot by Varlamov less than 90 seconds later.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard also scored for the Penguins, who halted Colorado’s 11-game point streak. Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith finished with 42 saves.

In Other Games

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3

Golden Knights 5, Capitals 3

Lightning 6, Red Wings 5 (SO)

Jets 3, Islanders 1

Panthers 5, Bruins 0

Flames 9, Blue Jackets 6

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Wild 3, Canucks 2

Coyotes 2, Kings 1

