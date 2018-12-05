Patric Hornqvist hat trick buries Avalanche

Patric Hornqvist’s natural hat trick in the third period powered the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche had erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game going into the third when Hornqvist went to work.

His power-play goal 6:11 into the final period gave the Penguins the lead. Hornqvist beat Semyon Varlamov again just 1:21 later to push Pittsburgh’s advantage to two, and the veteran from Sweden completed the hat trick on his next shift when he fired a wrist shot by Varlamov less than 90 seconds later.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard also scored for the Penguins, who halted Colorado’s 11-game point streak. Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith finished with 42 saves.

In Other Games

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3

Golden Knights 5, Capitals 3

Lightning 6, Red Wings 5 (SO)

Jets 3, Islanders 1

Panthers 5, Bruins 0

Flames 9, Blue Jackets 6

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Wild 3, Canucks 2

Coyotes 2, Kings 1