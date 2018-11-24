Speedskaters Tatsuya Shinhama, Nao Kodaira post victories at World Cup meet
Tatsuya Shinhama zooms to victory in the men's 500-meter race at a World Cup meet in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Saturday. | KYODO

TOMAKOMAI, HOKKAIDO – Tatsuya Shinhama won his second straight men’s 500-meter World Cup race on Saturday, while countrywoman Nao Kodaira topped the podium in the women’s race to extend her winning streak in the distance to 33 races.

A day after winning his maiden title on the World Cup circuit, the 22-year-old Shinhama repeated the feat by edging Russia’s Viktor Mushtakov by 0.24 second at Tomakomai Highland Sports Center’s outdoor oval.

Shinhama crossed the line in 35.203 seconds in just his fourth World Cup event. Countryman Yuma Murakami, who claimed silver on Friday, settled for bronze, 0.33 back of the winner.

Later in the day, Kodaira cruised to another victory by clocking 38.26 seconds in the women’s 500. She finished 0.3 second ahead of Austria’s Vanessa Herzog, while American Brittany Bowe took bronze.

In the women’s 1,500 meters, Miho Takagi, who won three medals at February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, was runner-up behind Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who finished in 1 minute, 58.742 seconds, 0.54 seconds ahead of Takagi.

