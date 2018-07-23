Japan finishes second behind Great Britain in men’s 4×100 relay at Diamond League London
Yoshihide Kiryu (left) runs alongside Britain's Adam Gemili (right) during the men's 4x100-meter race at the IAAF Diamond League event in London on Sunday. | KYODO

/

Japan finishes second behind Great Britain in men’s 4×100 relay at Diamond League London

Kyodo

LONDON – Japan placed second behind Great Britain in the men’s 4×100-meter relay on Sunday, the final day of action at the IAAF Diamond League event in London.

The team of Yuki Koike, Shota Iizuka, Yoshihide Kiryu and Asuka Cambridge clocked 38.09 seconds, 0.48 behind the world champion squad which set a new meet record in the race at London Stadium and the world’s fastest time this season.

Koike was chosen to lead the team out after a left leg injury forced national 100-meter champion Ryota Yamagata to withdraw shortly before the start of the Golden League event at the London 2012 Olympic stadium.

“We still have to work on our baton handoff,” Koike said.

“I was a replacement (for Yamagata) this time, but I want to always be ready to run. I want to gain more experience alongside competitive runners in big races like this one,” he said.

Iizuka, Kiryu and Cambridge were members of the silver medal-winning relay team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Francesco Molinari lifts the claret jug after winning the British Open on Sunday in Carnoustie, Scotland.
Francesco Molinari survives chaotic final day to earn first major title at British Open
Francesco Molinari didn't get the loudest cheers for the best golf at British Open. He was overlooked for so much of Sunday playing alongside Tiger Woods, who caused pure pandemonium at ...
Tour de France leader Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line during the 14th stage on Saturday in Mende, France.
Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome remain 1-2 in Tour de France after 14th stage
Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome remained 1-2 in the Tour de France after the hilly 14th stage as an anticipated shakeup in the overall standings didn't come to fruition on Saturday...
Tiger causes frenzy with third-round charge at British Open
Jordan Spieth has a share of the lead in the British Open and a big edge in experience. Still only 24, he already has won three majors and his name is the last one etched on the base of the silv...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshihide Kiryu (left) runs alongside Britain's Adam Gemili (right) during the men's 4x100-meter race at the IAAF Diamond League event in London on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , ,