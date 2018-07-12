Dominant Kenta Maeda helps Dodgers hold off rival Padres
Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against San Diego in the first inning on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Dominant Kenta Maeda helps Dodgers hold off rival Padres

AP, Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – Kenta Maeda pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Matt Kemp, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor each delivered an RBI single as the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday.

The surging Dodgers pulled within a half-game of NL West-leading Arizona with their 34th victory in 50 games.

Maeda (6-5) won for the first since June 25 as the right-hander allowed a run and four hits over 5⅔ innings. He had nine strikeouts and a walk to help Los Angeles defeat San Diego for the eighth time in 12 meetings this season.

It was Maeda’s second start since coming off the paternity list. In his last nine starts, Maeda has a 1.97 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 50 innings.

“I’ve been able to use (the changeup) effectively and I’ve been able to get a lot of punch-outs with it,” Maeda said through a translator.

Giants 5, Cubs 4 (13)

In San Francisco, Buster Posey caught 13 innings and then singled off the right-field wall for the game-winner.

Yankees 9, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Greg Bird hit his first career grand slam to back a dominating pitching performance by Sonny Gray.

Red Sox 4, Rangers 2

In Boston, Chris Sale struck out 12 in seven innings of shutout ball.

Indians 19, Reds 4

In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in five runs as the Indians pounded Cincinnati.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Tyler Mahle (7-7) and connected for a three-run shot in Cleveland’s nine-run third.

Rockies 19, Diamondbacks 2

In Denver, Colorado right-hander German Marquez homered against Arizona infielder Daniel Descalso in a rout.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano yielded four runs in one-third of an inning.

Marlins 5, Brewers 4 (12)

In Miami, the Brewers went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Pirates 2, Nationals 0

In Pittsburgh, Trevor Williams combined with four relievers on a five-hitter.

Mariners 3, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Marco Gonzalez pitched seven sharp innings and David Freitas belted his first major league home run.

Twins 8, Royals 5

In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier delivered a two-run homer for the hosts.

Rays 4, Tigers 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, C.J. Cron’s three-run shot in the seventh carried Tampa Bay to its fifth straight win.

Mets 3, Phillies 0 (10)

In New York, pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run homer in the 10th.

White Sox 4, Cardinals 0

In Chicago, Carlos Rodon pitched three-hit, shutout ball into the eighth inning to outduel Luke Weaver.

Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

In Atlanta, Ozzie Albies snapped the Braves’ power drought with two homers.

Athletics 8, Astros 3

In Houston, Chad Pinder bashed a three-run homer and Khris Davis had three RBIs for Oakland.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Pacific League catcher Tomoya Mori blasts a three-run homer off Central League starter Daisuke Matsuzaka in the first inning of the NPB All-Star Game in Osaka on Friday night. KYODO
PL edges CL in woeful All-Star return for Matsuzaka
Back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh inning by Alfredo Despaigne and Hotaka Yamakawa lifted the Pacific League to a 7-6 victory over the Central League in the NPB All-Star series opener on Frida...
Los Angeles' Albert Pujols hits a two-run homer, the 630th of his career, against Seattle in the first inning on Thursday night.
Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr. with 630th career home run
On a night when Albert Pujols moved up the career home run ladder, rookie teammate David Fletcher grabbed onto the bottom rung. Pujols hit two home runs to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth ...
Hiroshima Carp reliever Jay Jackson, currently in his third year in Japan, leads the Central League with 20 holds this season.
Regular routine keeps Carp reliever Jay Jackson in groove
Jay Jackson likes being a relief pitcher. He also likes being a relief pitcher in Japan, which is convenient, since the 30-year-old is in the middle of his third season with the Hiroshima Carp.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against San Diego in the first inning on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,