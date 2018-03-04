Anderlecht’s Ryota Morioka scores for second game running

Japan midfielder Ryota Morioka scored in his second straight match Saturday to help Anderlecht beat Zulte-Waregem 3-2 for the Belgian first division side’s second win in as many games.

Morioka opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute, heading in Frenchman Dennis Appia’s cross. Poland striker Lukasz Teodorczyk added another 10 minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

Marvin Baudry put Zulte-Waregem on the board in the 28th, but Teodorczyk scored another to restore the two-goal lead and secure the points despite Ivan Saponjic’s late goal in the 85th.

Morioka had opened his account for Anderlecht with a brace in their 5-3 victory over Mouscron last Monday. The reigning champions are currently second in the 16-team first division, with 15 wins, seven draws and seven losses.

In other games, Japan midfielder Takashi Inui had the only goal for Spanish first-division side Eibar in a 1-1 away draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

Inui scored the opener in the 11th minute, when goalkeeper Maksym Koval was drawn forward trying to intercept Chilean winger Fabian Orellana’s pass into the box, allowing Inui an open net. Deportivo’s Florin Andone equalized in the 33rd.

The 29-year-old earned his fourth goal of the season for Eibar, which is currently eighth in the La Liga standings.