Ryota Morioka hits double for Anderlecht

Japan midfielder Ryota Morioka scored a brace Sunday to help Anderlecht beat Mouscron 5-3 at home in the Belgian first division.

Morioka scored his first goals since joining the reigning division champions in January. The 26-year-old gave Anderlecht the lead in the 26th minute when he drove in Pieter Gerkens’ cross from inside the box.

With 20 minutes remaining, Lukas Teodorczyk completed a hat-trick to give Anderlecht a 4-0 lead, but Mouscron hit back with three goals by Taiwo Awoniyi, Benjamin Van Durmen and Teddy Mezague.

Morioka netted again just before the final whistle to help his team snap a winless streak at five matches.

Anderlecht, currently third in the 16-team first division, have 14 wins, seven draws and seven losses this season.