Alina Zagitova leads Evgenia Medvedeva after record-breaking short program

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia smashed the world record to take the lead after the women’s short program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Moments after training partner and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva had broken her own world mark, Zagitova took the ice and topped it by more than a point with a score of 82.92 points.

The 15-year-old Zagitova, winner of the Grand Prix Final in December, skated to “Black Swan” and was absolutely stunning.

Zagitova, the world junior champion last season, cleanly landed a triple lutz/triple loop combination jump, followed by a triple flip and a double axel. Her execution and artistry were superb.

Medvedeva performed to “Nocturne” and her refined skills were on full display as she broke the world mark she set in the team event here with a total of 81.61.

The two-time world champion landed a triple flip/triple toe loop combo, a triple jump and a double axel while looking like her usual dominant self.

Medvedeva and Zagitova both train under star Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze in Moscow.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond, the world silver medalist last season, is third at 78.87.

Satoko Miyahara is in fourth place on 75.94, with Kaori Sakamoto in fifth with 73.18.

With the gold and silver looking like locks for Zagitova and Medvedeva, in whichever order, Miyahara and Sakamoto are both within striking distance of claim the bronze going into Friday’s free skate.

Osmond’s routine to “Sous le ciel de Paris” earned her a season-best score from the judges. Osmond calmly moved through her elements with great poise.

Miyahara, performing to “Memoirs of a Geisha,” skated immediately after Medvedeva and opened with a triple lutz/triple toe loop combo, then executed a flying camel spin and a combination spin, before landing a triple loop. Following her step sequence, Miyahara hit a double axel and closed out with a sublime layback spin.

The four-time national champion from Kyoto appeared confident throughout and notched her best score of the season.

Sakamoto displayed her incredible fortitude with a fine skate to “Moonlight Sonata.” Her jumping ability combined with her artistry also earned her a season’s best score.

Sakamoto, who won the Four Continents last month, began with a lovely layback spin before moving into her step sequence. After a flying camel spin, she tore off a triple flip/triple toe loop combo, a triple loop and a double axel, before ending with a combination spin.

It was an impressive display for the 17-year-old Kobe native, who continues her rise into the ranks of the world elite.

Two-time Olympic champion Dick Button liked what he saw from Sakamoto.

“Elegant and secure jumps were great,” the legend tweeted after Sakamoto finished her program.

South Korea’s Choi Da-bin (67.77) moved the home crowd with her skate to “Papa Can You Hear Me” and is in eighth place.

Choi, who won the gold medal at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo last year, is not overpowering, but has a steadiness that makes watching her appealing.

American Mirai Nagasu, who earned a bronze medal in the team event, competed to “Nocturne” and fell on her opening triple axel. She is ninth with 66.93.