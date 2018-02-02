Blake Griffin leads Pistons by Grizzlies in debut

Blake Griffin was Detroit’s best player in his debut with the Pistons.

Griffin had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and although his new team is still very much a work in progress, the Pistons edged the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102 on Thursday night.

Detroit traded for Griffin earlier in the week. The Pistons haven’t had much time to work with him, but they were clearly a better team when he played against the Grizzlies.

Griffin’s teammates looked uncertain at times, but Detroit was able to outlast a Memphis team that is without Tyreke Evans and Mike Conley.

“I wanted to just come out and play hard, being very limited in my knowledge of our offense,” Griffin said. “I thought coach (Stan)Van Gundy did a great job of just putting in five things that we could go to, and we ran them to death, but they worked and everybody just played hard.”

Griffin was the first Detroit starter announced before the game and received a big hand from the crowd.

Rockets 102, Spurs 91

In San Antonio, James Harden had 28 points and 11 assists and Houston dominated the Spurs for the second time this season.

Danny Green had 22 points to lead San Antonio in scoring for the first time this season.

Timberwolves 108, Bucks 89

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Minnesota and Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a rout of Milwaukee.

Wizards 122, Raptors 119

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half, leading the Wizards to a victory over Toronto.

Kyle Lowry had 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for the Raptors.

Nuggets 127, Thunder 124

In Denver, Gary Harris made the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 25 points to lift the Nuggets over Oklahoma City.