Former Japan coach Eddie Jones signs extension with England

Former Japan coach and current England boss Eddie Jones has extended his contract with the national team until 2021, the Rugby Football Union announced Wednesday.

Jones, who headed the Brave Blossoms from 2012 to 2015, was originally contracted with England until the 2019 World Cup in Japan but was asked to stay on after leading the team to numerous accolades, including back-to-back Six Nations championships, and earning World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2017.

“Coaching England is a dream job for me, and I was delighted to be asked to stay on after Rugby World Cup 2019,” Jones said, according to the RFU website.

“These are exciting times for English Rugby, with a focused and committed squad who are full of potential and determined to win. I will continue to work as hard as I can to make England the world’s best rugby team.”

The 57-year-old Australian led Japan to three historic victories in the 2015 World Cup, including one of the biggest shocks when Japan beat South Africa 34-32 in its opening pool game. He took over England that November and began rebuilding the team with the 2019 trophy in his sights.