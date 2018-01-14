Sara Takanashi claims best World Cup result of season with runner-up finish

Sara Takanashi posted her best result of the season on the ski jumping World Cup circuit Sunday, finishing runner-up in Sapporo.

Takanashi was again unable to set the record for all-time World Cup wins after she posted jumps of 90.0 and 93.0 meters for a total of 231.4 points. She was more than 20 points behind Norway’s Maren Lundby, who dominated the field with her 95.5- and 98.5-meter leaps.

“I’m having trouble with my takeoffs again,” said Takanashi, who finished third at Saturday’s first competition of the meet. “The audience cheered for me and pushed me forward. I want to keep that in mind and concentrate on my performance ahead of the Olympics.”

Germany’s Katharina Althaus, with 230.2 points, was third, while Yuki Ito settled for fifth.

The 21-year-old Takanashi, who will compete at February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, has not won an individual World Cup event since last February in South Korea, when she tied Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record of 53 career titles.

