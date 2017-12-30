Keisuke Honda to form partnership with Orange County SC to develp youth players

Keisuke Honda announced Friday his company will partner with United Soccer League’s Orange County SC to help develop young players.

Honda, whose company also participates in the management of teams in Uganda, Cambodia, and Austria, said, “The likelihood that American soccer will develop is high. Kids all over the world can be given dreams.”

The 31-year-old midfielder helped bring his Liga MX side Pachuca to the Club World Cup this season, where it finished third after being defeated by Brazil’s Gremio in the semifinals.