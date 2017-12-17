Ayane Yamaguchi claims first badminton World Super Series Finals title
Ayane Yamaguchi plays a shot during her World Super Series Finals match against India's Pusarla V Sindhu in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. | AP

Kyodo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Akane Yamaguchi defeated India’s Rio Olympic silver medalist Pusarla V Sindhu in the women’s singles final to clinch her first title at badminton’s World Super Series Finals in Dubai on Sunday.

World No. 2 Yamaguchi lost the first game before rallying to beat third-ranked Sindhu 15-21, 21-12, 21-19 in 94 minutes. Yamaguchi became Japan’s first women’s singles winner in the event since Nozomi Okuhara in 2015.

“It was really tough battle but I was able to enjoy the match thanks to the cheers from the spectators,” said Yamaguchi. “I was hoping they would enjoy watching it.”

Japan was also guaranteed a winner in the women’s doubles final later in the day when world silver medalists Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota were set to take on Koharu Yonemoto and Shiho Tanaka.

