Ayane Yamaguchi claims first badminton World Super Series Finals title

Akane Yamaguchi defeated India’s Rio Olympic silver medalist Pusarla V Sindhu in the women’s singles final to clinch her first title at badminton’s World Super Series Finals in Dubai on Sunday.

World No. 2 Yamaguchi lost the first game before rallying to beat third-ranked Sindhu 15-21, 21-12, 21-19 in 94 minutes. Yamaguchi became Japan’s first women’s singles winner in the event since Nozomi Okuhara in 2015.

“It was really tough battle but I was able to enjoy the match thanks to the cheers from the spectators,” said Yamaguchi. “I was hoping they would enjoy watching it.”

Japan was also guaranteed a winner in the women’s doubles final later in the day when world silver medalists Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota were set to take on Koharu Yonemoto and Shiho Tanaka.