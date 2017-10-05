Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka named starter for Game 3

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians this weekend, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday.

While the Yankees announced that Sonny Gray will start Game 1 and CC Sabathia will start Game 2, with the first two games to be played at Progressive Field, Tanaka will take the mound in Sunday’s night game at Yankee Stadium.

Tanaka will be making his first postseason start in two years and his second overall.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish is expected to start Game 3 in the National League Division Series at Arizona on Monday.