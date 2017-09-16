Takeda gets formal OK to stay with IOC

The International Olympic Committee approved Tsunekazu Takeda remaining as an IOC member until the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games, it was announced at the IOC Session on Friday.

Takeda, the Japanese Olympic Committee president, will reach the IOC’s age limit of 70 in November, but the IOC has postponed his mandatory retirement due to his important role in the preparations for the 2020 Olympics.

The IOC also re-elected 16 members, including John Coates of Australia, who is overseeing the 2020 Tokyo Games.