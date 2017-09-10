Curling team LS Kitami wins right to represent Japan at Pyeongchang Games

LS Kitami will represent Japan in the women’s curling competition at next February’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after claiming its third win over Chubu Electric Power in a domestic qualifier Sunday.

Kitami, runner-up at last year’s world championship, entered the final day of the best-of-five series with a 2-1 lead over the reigning national champion, and went on to win 9-5 at Advics Tokoro Curling Hall in Kitami.

LS Kitami, established in 2010, will compete in the Olympics for the first time.

“I’m very happy to win with my teammates here at Tokoro,” said Kitami skip Satsuki Fujisawa who led her team’s attack by taking three points with an accurate shot in the first end. “My teammates and people around me believed in me more than I did in myself. I hope to grow in time for the Olympics.”

Japan has claimed berths in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the Winter Games for the first time since the Nagano Olympics which the country hosted in 1998.

SC Karuizawa booked a spot in the men’s tournament.