Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday that he would soon resign from parliament, a move likely to make it a bit easier for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to muster majorities in some crucial votes.

Gallant was fired as defense minister by Netanyahu on Nov. 5, due to what the premier described as "significant gaps” between the men over the war. They had clashed over pursuing a cease-fire deal with Hamas as well as moves taken by the security Cabinet. The former minister, who had kept his seat in parliament, said he would now be taking a time-out after a decade in politics.

For Netanyahu, Gallant’s resignation is good news as any replacement would be more likely to support the ruling coalition in parliament. Although on paper the coalition controls 68 of 120 seats, in practice, some members have recently rebelled over budgetary and policy issues.