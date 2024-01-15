Nauru will sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognize China, the government of the small Pacific Islands nation said on Monday, marking Taipei's first diplomatic ally to switch to Beijing following a presidential election.

The Nauru government said that "in the best interests" of the country and its people it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

"This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan," it said in a statement.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also announced the move, alleging it had been timed with Saturday's presidential and legislative elections.

"With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru," the ministry said on the X social media platform. "This timing is not only China’s retaliation against our democratic elections but also a direct challenge to the international order. Taiwan stands unbowed & will continue as a force for good."

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Taiwan security officials had said before Saturday's election that China was likely to continue to whittle away at the handful of countries having formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Lai Ching-te from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election on Saturday as expected and will take office on May 20. Before the election China called Lai a dangerous separatist.

Nauru's move leaves Taiwan with only 12 diplomatic allies, including Guatemala, Paraguay, Eswatini, Palau and the Marshal Islands.