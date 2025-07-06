South Korean prosecutors on Sunday requested a new arrest warrant to detain former president Yoon Suk Yeol, after questioning him twice, including a session that lasted over nine hours.

Yoon was formally stripped of office in April, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

He has appeared in court on insurrection charges and has been questioned by a special counsel investigating the martial law declaration.