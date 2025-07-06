Calling himself a "simple Buddhist monk" who usually didn't celebrate birthdays, the Dalai Lama marked his 90th on Sunday by praying for peace after China insisted it would have final say on who succeeded the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Chanting of red-robed monks and nuns rang out from Himalayan hilltop forested temples in India, home to the Dalai Lama since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations," the Dalai Lama said in a message, thanking those marking it with him for using the opportunity "to cultivate peace of mind and compassion."