As the nation's tourism boom continues, a delivery service that transports traveler's luggage from train station lockers to hotels is expanding in Japan.

The service allows users to leave their luggage in lockers and have their items delivered the same day to the hotels where they are staying.

Last year, West Japan Railway and Osaka Metro launched the service in Osaka Prefecture, which has been attracting many visitors due to the World Expo. East Japan Railway and Tokyo Metro are increasing the number of stations in Tokyo where the service is available.