One of Asia’s most consequential elections this year has kicked off in Taiwan, as the self-ruled island’s 19.5 million eligible voters head to polls to choose their next president, vice president and legislative representatives in a pivotal election that could have significant geopolitical consequences for both Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region.

The three main parties contesting what some have framed as a vote of “change versus continuity” are the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is aiming to secure a historic third-straight presidential victory, the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the “middle ground” Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

The parties ended their monthslong campaigns Friday after holding massive rallies across Taipei that drew hundreds of thousands of supporters.