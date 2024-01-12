As Taiwan prepares to hold one of Asia’s most consequential elections of 2024 on Saturday, voters have largely been focused on one key issue: how the results will shape Taipei’s increasingly tense relations with Beijing.

The Taiwanese people are not only divided over how to deal with China, but also the seriousness of the threat posed by Beijing.

Confusion in the wake of a mistranslated Chinese satellite launch alert earlier this week has helped illustrate a gap in views about Beijing’s intentions for the island.