When it comes to Sino-U.S. relations, things are likely to get worse in 2024 before they get better.

After a year that saw ties between Washington and Beijing tumble to their lowest point in decades, signals are growing that this trend will continue as the two superpower rivals vie to outdo each other on the global stage.

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns threw this view into sharp relief with remarks last month about the trajectory of the relationship.