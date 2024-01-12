In Taiwan, it’s not hard to see why many people are so excited about Saturday’s presidential and legislative elections.

Across the self-ruled island, electoral ads have become ubiquitous, particularly in cities, with the candidates’ faces and party slogans displayed everywhere from buildings to buses.

Many will have been able to catch a glimpse of one of the presidential candidates as they toured Taiwan’s main cities, greeting supporters from the back of pick-up trucks as they make their final pitches.