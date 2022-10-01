  • A man walks past a television screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at the main railway station in Seoul on Thursday. The North fired off two apparent ballistic missiles on Saturday morning — the nuclear-armed country's sixth and seventh launches this week. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea fired off two apparent ballistic missiles on Saturday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, the first time the nuclear-armed country had conducted four launches in a single week.

The Defense Ministry said both appeared to have splashed down in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast.

