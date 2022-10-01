North Korea fired off two apparent ballistic missiles on Saturday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, the first time the nuclear-armed country had conducted four launches in a single week.
The Defense Ministry said both appeared to have splashed down in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast.
