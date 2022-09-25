North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile Sunday morning — its first weapons test since early June — as the Japan-based USS Ronald Regan aircraft carrier visited South Korea for joint military drills just days before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the region.
Japan’s defense chief said that at least one apparent ballistic missile had been fired, hitting a peak altitude of about 50 kilometers and potentially flying on an irregular trajectory and apparently landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.
