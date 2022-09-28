  • People watch a TV news report on a North Korean ballistic missile launch in Seoul on Sunday. The North was said to have conducted its second missile launch in four days on Wednesday evening. | REUTERS
    People watch a TV news report on a North Korean ballistic missile launch in Seoul on Sunday. The North was said to have conducted its second missile launch in four days on Wednesday evening. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off an apparent ballistic missile Wednesday evening, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, in the isolated country’s second launch in four days.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW