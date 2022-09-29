North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile on Thursday evening, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul to condemn Pyongyang’s “provocative nuclear rhetoric.”
The missile was believed to have been a short-range weapon and appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, Japanese media reported, citing government sources.
