  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands near the North Korean border at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands near the North Korean border at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile on Thursday evening, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul to condemn Pyongyang’s “provocative nuclear rhetoric.”

The missile was believed to have been a short-range weapon and appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, Japanese media reported, citing government sources.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW