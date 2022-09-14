Honda is speeding up efforts to introduce electric motorcycles, with plans to roll out at least 10 models worldwide by 2025 as part of the company’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the coming decades.
The carmaker, which also has the biggest global market share in two-wheelers, set a target to make all of its bikes carbon neutral before the middle of the century, according to a statement on Tuesday.
