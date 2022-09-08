  • A Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles in November. | REUTERS
    A Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles in November. | REUTERS
Japan’s three biggest carmakers rank the lowest among global auto companies when it comes to decarbonization efforts, according to a study by Greenpeace, as the climate crisis intensifies the need to shift to zero-emission vehicles.

While the European Union has taken steps to ban the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2035, and China has boosted its share of battery-powered electric cars, the largest automakers in Japan — Toyota, Nissan and Honda — have been slower to respond, the environmental advocacy group said in a statement Thursday.

