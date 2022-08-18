  • North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting in Pyongyang in an undated photo released Aug. 10. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting in Pyongyang in an undated photo released Aug. 10. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Faced with the growing prospect of a fresh nuclear test by Pyongyang, Washington has said it will consider deploying to the Korean Peninsula strategic assets — which could mean anything from nuclear-powered submarines, strategic bombers or even tactical nuclear weapons — should that come to fruition.

The U.S. warning, which is part of a joint deterrence strategy by Washington and Seoul, follows a two-day session held this week of the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,