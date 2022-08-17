  • A North Korean flag in the village of Gijungdong in North Korea, on July 19. North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday. | REUTERS
North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, just under a week after Kim Jong Un paved the way for more weapons tests by declaring victory in his country’s battle against COVID-19.

The South Korean military said it had detected the two launches from the Onchon area, near the North’s western coast, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an anonymous defense official in Seoul.

