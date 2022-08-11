The overhaul of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet is likely to keep the central bank’s monetary easing intact while the government may do more to ease the pain of rising prices for households, according to economists.
The reshuffle announced Wednesday retained top figures in key posts, including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, indicating the government’s policy direction will largely stay the same. Several Cabinet veterans also returned as ministers.
