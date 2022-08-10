As questions mount over the government’s COVID-19 response and revelations linking lawmakers to the Unification Church, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was set Wednesday to confirm a number of key new postings in a Cabinet and Liberal Democratic Party reshuffle that could define the future of his premiership.
Among the most watched slots will be the defense portfolio, with former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada set to return to the job, and the economic security post, with current LDP policy chief Sanae Takaichi — a disciple of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — slated to take the post, Kyodo News reported, citing senior administration sources.
